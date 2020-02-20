DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $55,000 Stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 95.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 52,500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 689.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,223 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 97.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,061 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Bennicas & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AU opened at $20.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.62 and a 200-day moving average of $20.42. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $23.85.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.79.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

