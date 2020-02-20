DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 985 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 95.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW opened at $56.80 on Thursday. SkyWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.35 and a fifty-two week high of $66.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.57.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. SkyWest had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $743.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. SkyWest’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from SkyWest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.68%.

SKYW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub lowered SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded SkyWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on SkyWest from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on SkyWest in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

