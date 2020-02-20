DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes $56,000 Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,844 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,552,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,817,000 after acquiring an additional 399,094 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,733,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,788,000 after acquiring an additional 493,948 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 837.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,864,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559,207 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,640,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,528,000 after acquiring an additional 8,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 844,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,726,000 after acquiring an additional 89,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $30.77 on Thursday. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $31.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KBR shares. ValuEngine cut KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on KBR from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.78.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

