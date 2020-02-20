Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 4,126 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,126 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.34% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPMO. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 173.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,114,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF stock opened at $45.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.34. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $37.18 and a 12 month high of $45.31.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

