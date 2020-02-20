SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 222.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,887 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 88.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $54.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.25 and its 200-day moving average is $52.32. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $55.58.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

