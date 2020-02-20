DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires Shares of 418 McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MGRC. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 7,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1,847.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

MGRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti increased their price target on McGrath RentCorp from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

In related news, Director Ronald H. Zech sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $308,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,466,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP John P. Skenesky sold 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $117,640.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $81.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.70. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $52.06 and a 12 month high of $83.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.92%.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

