Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the third quarter valued at $252,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 459.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 17,837 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 352.6% during the fourth quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 14,495 shares during the last quarter. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $194.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $108.31 and a 12-month high of $198.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.65.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.70. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $474.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HELE. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on Helen of Troy to $223.25 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub raised Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.56.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

