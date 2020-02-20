DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 12,329 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 97.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,329 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Generac were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter worth approximately $27,775,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Generac by 185.8% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 359,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,183,000 after buying an additional 233,828 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Generac during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,933,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Generac by 270.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 246,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,807,000 after buying an additional 180,122 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Generac by 33.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 405,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,788,000 after buying an additional 102,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNRC opened at $116.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.16. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.41 and a 12 month high of $117.83.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $590.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.75 million. Generac had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 36.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $520,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,510,500. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

