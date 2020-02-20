Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 206,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,296,000 after acquiring an additional 161,605 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 471.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 167,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,286,000 after buying an additional 138,363 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,287,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,937,000 after buying an additional 133,543 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3,815.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 126,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,016,000 after buying an additional 123,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 502,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,676,000 after buying an additional 77,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $209.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.27.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $211.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.47 and its 200-day moving average is $189.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12-month low of $152.18 and a 12-month high of $215.40.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 9.63%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.70%.

In other news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.38, for a total transaction of $751,425.00. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total value of $397,612.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,872.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,429 shares of company stock worth $1,304,440 over the last ninety days. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

