Diversified Portfolios Inc. Has $797,000 Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,714 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 0.4% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,428,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,156 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 300.3% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $312,813,000 after purchasing an additional 800,232 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,855,898,000 after purchasing an additional 633,366 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,320,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,191,529,000 after purchasing an additional 494,862 shares during the period. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Apple from $305.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.83.

AAPL opened at $323.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $314.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.74. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.50 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1,395.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

