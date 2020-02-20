DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires Shares of 8,522 BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BEST in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,841,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BEST in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,842,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BEST in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,245,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BEST in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,126,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of BEST by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 558,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

BEST has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded BEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BEST in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.40 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.29.

Shares of NYSE BEST opened at $5.50 on Thursday. BEST Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.41.

About BEST

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

