Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Gabalex Capital Management LLC

Gabalex Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 6.2% of Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,518,000. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 12.7% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 224,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $50,203,000 after purchasing an additional 25,172 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Apple by 1,194.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,846 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.5% in the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,745 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple stock opened at $323.62 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.50 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,395.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $355.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.83.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

