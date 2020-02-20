DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New $48,000 Investment in IAA (NYSE:IAA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in IAA (NYSE:IAA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in IAA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,755,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 21,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 7,693 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of IAA in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 506,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,819,000 after buying an additional 34,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 334,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,722,000 after buying an additional 16,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

IAA stock opened at $50.84 on Thursday. IAA has a 52 week low of $34.96 and a 52 week high of $51.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.20 and its 200 day moving average is $44.77.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CJS Securities raised shares of IAA to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of IAA in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.71.

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

