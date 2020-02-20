NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) SVP J. Chad Brown Sells 6,102 Shares

NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) SVP J. Chad Brown sold 6,102 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $195,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at $440,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

J. Chad Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, February 18th, J. Chad Brown sold 1,458 shares of NanoString Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $48,857.58.

NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $33.78 on Thursday. NanoString Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $19.79 and a 12 month high of $34.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NanoString Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 49.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 27,762 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the third quarter worth about $16,769,000. Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 12.2% during the third quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 103,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 11,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 399.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 515,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,140,000 after purchasing an additional 412,573 shares in the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.