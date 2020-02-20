Stanley J. Meresman Sells 2,000 Shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Stock

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total value of $164,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,830.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $86.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.64. Guardant Health Inc has a 1 year low of $49.66 and a 1 year high of $112.21.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 13.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 502,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,074,000 after acquiring an additional 60,666 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 629.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 25.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 263,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,792,000 after acquiring an additional 52,637 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

GH has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.33.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.