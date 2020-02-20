Insider Selling: Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) VP Sells 3,025 Shares of Stock

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $195,808.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of BC stock opened at $64.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $41.02 and a twelve month high of $66.32. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.96.
Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $917.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,691,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,475,000 after buying an additional 228,304 shares during the last quarter. AXA bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth $1,122,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 658.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 45,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 39,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.
BC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Brunswick from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on Brunswick from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Brunswick from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.27.
About Brunswick
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.
