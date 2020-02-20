Insider Selling: Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) VP Sells 3,025 Shares of Stock

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $195,808.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BC stock opened at $64.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $41.02 and a twelve month high of $66.32. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.96.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $917.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,691,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,475,000 after buying an additional 228,304 shares during the last quarter. AXA bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth $1,122,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 658.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 45,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 39,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

BC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Brunswick from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on Brunswick from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Brunswick from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.