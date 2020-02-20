Peter J. Lariviere Sells 6,000 Shares of Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) Stock

Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $253,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,703.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ATKR opened at $42.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Atkore International Group Inc has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $43.50.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $447.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.80 million. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 67.84% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Atkore International Group in a report on Monday, November 25th.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

