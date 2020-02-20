Robert F. Kirby Sells 1,300 Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.47, for a total transaction of $178,711.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,098.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CDW stock opened at $136.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. CDW has a one year low of $90.53 and a one year high of $146.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.86.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.72%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in CDW by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CDW by 5.7% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in CDW by 22.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in CDW by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in CDW by 33.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDW. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $126.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.63.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

