Vicki Avril Acquires 10,000 Shares of Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Stock

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Director Vicki Avril bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$21.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$213,828.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at C$320,742.18.

TSE FTT opened at C$21.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52. Finning International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$21.17 and a 12 month high of C$26.38.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.13.

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

