SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SCYNEXIS, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. The Company is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as an oral and intravenous (IV) drug for the treatment of serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections in humans. It also provides contract research and development services. SCYNEXIS, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.95.

SCYX opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. SCYNEXIS has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCYX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 152.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 854,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 515,707 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 47.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,373,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 766,865 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 11.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 154,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

