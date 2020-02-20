Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Cut to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $11.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $9.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LTHM. ValuEngine cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet raised Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Livent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.73.

NYSE LTHM opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.79. Livent has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $14.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Livent by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 50,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in Livent by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,818,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Livent by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 62,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Livent by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Livent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

