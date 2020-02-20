Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.75 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.62% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Smith Micro Software, Inc. develops and sells communications software for personal and business use. The company’s objective is to enhance human interaction by giving users the ability to communicate through multimedia technologies over analog and digital platforms. Smith Micro’s products enable personal communication through telephony, fax, multimedia email, data, paging, video security and video conferencing. “

SMSI has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Smith Micro Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley set a $8.50 price target on Smith Micro Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

NASDAQ:SMSI opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.28. Smith Micro Software has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $238.72 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a current ratio of 6.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMSI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 2,357.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 12,825 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 203.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 23,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 14.17% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

