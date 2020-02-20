Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) PT Raised to $14.00 at SunTrust Banks

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cfra increased their price target on Mattel from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Mattel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

Get Mattel alerts:

MAT stock opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 1.65. Mattel has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $15.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.17.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 23.30% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Mattel will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 550.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 225.1% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.