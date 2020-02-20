Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “average” rating on the software company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ADSK. BidaskClub raised Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Autodesk from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Autodesk from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Autodesk from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bernstein Bank cut Autodesk to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $210.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.85. Autodesk has a one year low of $129.70 and a one year high of $211.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.86.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.95 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 113.06% and a net margin of 4.74%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $923,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,401 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 45.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 233 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,300 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

