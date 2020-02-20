Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a $368.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AAPL. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Nomura upped their target price on Apple from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.83.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $323.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,395.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.74. Apple has a twelve month low of $169.50 and a twelve month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 13.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,262 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,228,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,299,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,637,000. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 9,100 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its holdings in Apple by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

