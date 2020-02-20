Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. BidaskClub raised Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Wix.Com in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Wix.Com from $172.00 to $140.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.60.

Get Wix.Com alerts:

Shares of Wix.Com stock opened at $155.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.06. Wix.Com has a 12-month low of $104.61 and a 12-month high of $156.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Wix.Com by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,940,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $482,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,253 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Wix.Com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,588,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $316,842,000 after purchasing an additional 101,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Wix.Com by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,242,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $318,720,000 after purchasing an additional 84,294 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in Wix.Com by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,772,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $216,974,000 after purchasing an additional 290,804 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Wix.Com by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,681,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $205,734,000 after purchasing an additional 206,287 shares during the period. 86.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wix.Com

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.