Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.29% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. BidaskClub raised Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Wix.Com in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Wix.Com from $172.00 to $140.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.60.
Shares of Wix.Com stock opened at $155.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.06. Wix.Com has a 12-month low of $104.61 and a 12-month high of $156.40.
About Wix.Com
Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.
See Also: Rule of 72
Receive News & Ratings for Wix.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.