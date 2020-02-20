Cowen Increases Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $290.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Cowen from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 68.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TSLA. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $600.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $460.47.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $917.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.36 billion, a PE ratio of -180.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $606.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $367.39. Tesla has a 12-month low of $176.99 and a 12-month high of $968.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.22, for a total transaction of $126,333.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,006,700.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.40, for a total transaction of $658,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,614,506.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,673 shares of company stock worth $7,498,677 in the last ninety days. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,469 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Tesla by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 922 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 48.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.