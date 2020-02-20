Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Price Target Raised to

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from to in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Virtus Investment Partners’ Q2 2020 earnings at $4.44 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $4.69 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.64 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $17.39 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $18.35 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Virtus Investment Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Shares of VRTS opened at $137.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.63. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52 week low of $87.88 and a 52 week high of $141.79. The stock has a market cap of $935.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.53.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.24. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners will post 16.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,371 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 31,185 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,096 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.