Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) had its price target boosted by analysts at Craig Hallum from $22.50 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Standpoint Research lowered Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $26.23 on Tuesday. Ultra Clean has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2,622.50, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.28.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $286.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Ultra Clean’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultra Clean will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Joe Williams sold 17,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $401,184.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,723.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UCTT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 2,260.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 580.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

