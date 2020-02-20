Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target Cut to $37.00

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) had its price target decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.68% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Revance Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RVNC. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Revance Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $26.68 on Tuesday. Revance Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $27.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 6.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average is $16.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVNC. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 257.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,161,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,858,000 after purchasing an additional 836,900 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,315,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 1,496.7% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 559,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,085,000 after acquiring an additional 524,707 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,570,000 after acquiring an additional 445,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,465,000. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

