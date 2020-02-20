Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target Cut to $37.00

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) had its price target decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.68% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Revance Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RVNC. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Revance Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.13.
Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $26.68 on Tuesday. Revance Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $27.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 6.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average is $16.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.17.
About Revance Therapeutics
Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.
