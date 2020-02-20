UBS Group Increases Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $64.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target raised by stock analysts at UBS Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TXRH. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.78.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $65.00 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $66.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 34,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 570,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,145,000 after buying an additional 137,475 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $912,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 37,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 7,519 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

