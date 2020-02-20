Sidoti Lowers Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) to Neutral

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) was downgraded by stock analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $32.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Sidoti’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.83% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.17.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $31.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.57. Iridium Communications has a 1 year low of $19.70 and a 1 year high of $32.08.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 93,750 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $2,822,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,198 shares in the company, valued at $24,214,401.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 20,639 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $578,717.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 977,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,403,744.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 66,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 4.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.