ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) PT Raised to $60.00

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.76% from the company’s previous close.

CCXI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $16.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.71.

CCXI opened at $50.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.92. ChemoCentryx has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $51.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.91 and a beta of 2.40.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 279,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $8,807,687.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,508,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,128,062.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James L. Tyree sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $1,111,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,571,646 shares of company stock valued at $55,792,153 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,483,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

