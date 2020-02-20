Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Now Covered by Atlantic Securities

Equities research analysts at Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.22% from the stock’s previous close.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.73.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $164.99 on Tuesday. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $98.64 and a 52-week high of $166.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.21. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Synopsys had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $834.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total transaction of $1,411,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,128.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 55.9% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

