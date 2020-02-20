Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $137.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.86% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CyberArk’s fourth-quarter earnings benefited from growth across the Americas, the EMEA and the APJ regions. Moreover, strong demand across all verticals, particularly government, healthcare, IT services, media and pharmaceuticals, boosted revenues. Increasing demand for privileged access security on the back of digital transformation and cloud migration strategies was a key growth driver. The company does not have any long-term debt in its balance sheet, which is a positive. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, expenses are expected to grow 30% through 2020. Moreover, the company’s top line is likely to be negatively impacted in the near term due to an unfavorable mix of perpetual and SaaS business. Seasonal sluggishness during the first half of the year is expected to be an overhang.”

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Cyberark Software in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Cyberark Software in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on Cyberark Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Cyberark Software from $128.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.50.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $120.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.50. Cyberark Software has a twelve month low of $94.30 and a twelve month high of $148.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.67 million. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cyberark Software will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Cyberark Software in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

