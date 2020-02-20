First Trust Advisors LP Grows Position in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 68.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 41,351 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.15% of Spirit Airlines worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 26.8% in the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 7,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 357.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 8,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Christine P. Richards bought 5,000 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.24 per share, with a total value of $216,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian J. Mcmenamy sold 6,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $254,043.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAVE. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Vertical Research raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.07.

Spirit Airlines stock opened at $41.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.98 and its 200 day moving average is $39.11. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a 52-week low of $32.97 and a 52-week high of $61.85.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $969.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.38 million. Spirit Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

