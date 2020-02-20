First Trust Advisors LP Sells 45,578 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 74.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,578 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDS. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 269.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,750,000. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 2,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.28, for a total transaction of $717,112.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,536,972.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.66, for a total transaction of $477,677.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,973.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,728,987 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $308.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $281.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.68. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.57 and a 52 week high of $310.25.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $366.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.42 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 60.69%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

Several analysts have commented on FDS shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.