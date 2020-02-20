First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 9,290 Shares of US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in US Ecology in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in US Ecology in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in US Ecology by 27.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in US Ecology in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in US Ecology by 11.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ECOL shares. UBS Group set a $63.00 target price on shares of US Ecology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

ECOL stock opened at $49.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. US Ecology Inc has a 12-month low of $48.97 and a 12-month high of $67.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. US Ecology’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

