First Trust Advisors LP Buys 1,877 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of SkyWest worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in SkyWest by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SkyWest by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth about $892,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth about $581,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in SkyWest by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,970,000 after acquiring an additional 18,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SKYW shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SkyWest from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of SkyWest from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SkyWest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

SKYW stock opened at $56.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.00. SkyWest, Inc. has a one year low of $49.35 and a one year high of $66.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.82.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $743.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.39 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from SkyWest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.68%.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

