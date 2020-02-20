First Trust Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 107.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 149,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,495 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $28.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $29.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.29.

DAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Darling Ingredients from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

