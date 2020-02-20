First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 26,456 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 154,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,456 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 442.8% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Randa Duncan Williams purchased 322,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $8,359,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 19,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $500,380.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,765,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,849,110.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,400,496 shares of company stock worth $36,894,133 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

EPD opened at $26.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.64. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

