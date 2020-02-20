First Trust Advisors LP Makes New $4.26 Million Investment in Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 316,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,259,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.18% of Newmark Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NMRK shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Newmark Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.35 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $11.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.02. Newmark Group Inc has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $13.85.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $632.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.84 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 42.94%. Newmark Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Newmark Group Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

