California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,839 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.28% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 316.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 9,756 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the third quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.3% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of AHH stock opened at $18.12 on Thursday. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 13.02 and a current ratio of 14.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.09.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $41.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.67 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

