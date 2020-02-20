Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2020

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,723 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Crowdstrike were worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the second quarter worth $735,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the second quarter worth $134,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the third quarter worth $70,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the third quarter worth $1,414,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the third quarter worth $161,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Crowdstrike news, Director Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 2,422,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $120,398,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,422,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,398,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $3,924,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,126.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,251,745 shares of company stock valued at $430,850,775.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $66.03 on Thursday. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $44.58 and a 52 week high of $101.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.73.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $125.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.79 million. Crowdstrike’s revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Crowdstrike from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Crowdstrike from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Crowdstrike from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson raised Crowdstrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.09.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

