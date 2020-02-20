Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,985 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,023 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.28% of Boston Private Financial worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 71.2% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,518,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after acquiring an additional 631,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 25.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 21,020 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 18.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 3,367.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 796,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 773,275 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Private Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPFH opened at $11.67 on Thursday. Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $13.08. The company has a market capitalization of $961.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $82.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.60 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 19.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

BPFH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Boston Private Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

