Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) Position Boosted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 9,869 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Curtiss-Wright worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,807,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $611,232,000 after purchasing an additional 208,921 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price target on Curtiss-Wright and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.80.

In other news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 4,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $617,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,324,031. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $146.46 on Thursday. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a one year low of $108.96 and a one year high of $149.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.50 and a 200-day moving average of $135.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.68%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

