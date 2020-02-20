First Trust Advisors LP Has $4.24 Million Stake in Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 207,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,981 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 242,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 30,181 shares during the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter valued at about $964,133,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Duncan Palmer sold 6,401 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $128,468.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 40,748 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $788,066.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 832,722 shares in the company, valued at $16,104,843.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CWK. ValuEngine downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of NYSE:CWK opened at $19.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.63 and its 200-day moving average is $18.73. Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $20.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

