California Public Employees Retirement System Has $2.81 Million Stock Holdings in QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in QEP Resources were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 31.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,182,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,761,000 after buying an additional 6,792,284 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 9.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,119,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,541,000 after buying an additional 1,173,645 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 148.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,051,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,790,000 after buying an additional 4,808,694 shares in the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of QEP Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $14,527,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 1.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,547,000 after buying an additional 40,383 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QEP Resources alerts:

QEP Resources stock opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.65. QEP Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $8.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.22.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QEP. Stephens raised shares of QEP Resources from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Williams Capital raised shares of QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

QEP Resources Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP).

Receive News & Ratings for QEP Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QEP Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.