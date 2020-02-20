First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 902,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 169,393 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Encana worth $4,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nexus Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Encana by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,205,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after buying an additional 164,700 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Encana in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,252,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Encana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,871,000. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in Encana by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 14,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Encana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Encana news, CFO Corey Douglas Code bought 10,000 shares of Encana stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,728.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECA stock opened at $15.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.67. Encana Corp has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $7.70.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ECA shares. Scotiabank lowered Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Encana from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Encana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $5.00 price objective on Encana and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Encana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.86.

Encana Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

