California Public Employees Retirement System Has $2.78 Million Holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,414 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 6.3% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 14.1% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 5.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $149,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 834,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,183,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $525,090 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE:AGM opened at $72.78 on Thursday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $88.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

